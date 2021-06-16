Sophia Ann Salinas, 40, Kokomo, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born on April 28, 1981, in Kokomo, to Debbie (Salinas) Rayn.
Sophia worked in retail sales for several stores and also worked as a nanny. She enjoyed doing make-up and styling nails, cooking, coloring, and watching true crime television shows. She was a candy connoisseur. She loved travelling and vacationing with her family and spoiling her nieces and nephews.
Sophia is survived by her mother and step-dad, Fredrick Rayn; siblings, John (Candice) Salinas, Mychael Salinas, Brandy (Jamie) Harrell and Randy Rayn; aunt, Jessy (Adam) Salinas; uncles, Robert Jr. (Eva) and Danny (Kelly) Salinas; grandmother, Bev Salinas; nieces and nephews, Jaycee, Kayla, Eli, Jake, James, Grace, Arye, Brogen, Mychael Jr., and Dahlia; several cousins, and her cat, Lilly.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Robert Salinas, Sr. and a cousin, Jeremey Thompson.
Visitation will be held from Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 2pm until the time of the service at 4pm at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Sophia's family, please visit our floral store.