Ms. Sonja Kay White of rural Tipton County went home to be with our Loving Lord Jesus Christ on August 24, 2021 having succumbed to a four year-long lung disease. Sonja was born on January 3, 1943 at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis to the late Wayne Eugene and Dorothy Helen (Watson) White.

A lifelong resident of Tipton County, Sonja graduated from Kempton High School and attended Indiana University. She had worked for Donald W. White, DDS for 37 years.

She is survived by her only brother Donald Wayne White, DDS and his wife Carolyn Marie along with her special four-legged babies: Anya, Yoshi and Brinkley.

Private graveside services are being handled by Young-Nichols Funeral Home of Tipton. Burial will be at the Union Cemetery in Atlanta, Indiana.

Memorial contributions can be made in Sonja’s name to East Union Christian Church, 1711 E 296th Street, Atlanta, Indiana, 46031.

Psalm 34:

I will bless the LORD at all times,

His praise shall continually be in my mouth.

My soul makes its boast in the LORD;

let the humble hear and be glad.

Oh, magnify the LORD with me,

and let us exalt his name together!

I sought the LORD, and he answered me

and delivered me from all my fears.

Oh, taste and see that the LORD is good!

Blessed is the man who takes refuge in him!

The eyes of the LORD are toward the righteous

and His ears toward their cry.

When the righteous cry for help, the LORD hears

and delivers them out of all their troubles.

The LORD is near to the brokenhearted

and saves the crushed in spirit.

Many are the afflictions of the righteous,

but the LORD delivers him out of them all