Sondra Lou Justice

Sondra (Sandy) Lou Justice, 80, of Kokomo, IN, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on December 13th, 2020. She was born in Kokomo, IN, on April 3, 1940. She's the daughter of Evelyn (Nixon) and Warner Fierke. Sandy married Michael Justice on August 22, 1959, and he survives.
Sandy worked at the A&W Root Beer Stand, and she was an avid walker for the March of Dimes. She didn't know a stranger; anyone who walked into her home was automatically considered family. She attended churches at Union Street Friends, Central Church of God, Word of Life Church, and Woodland Church of God. Sandy Justice is survived by her husband of 61 years, Michael Justice; her sister, Nancy Patton; and her four children, Jill Tilley (Greg), Jack Justice (Stacie), Debbie Walker, and Susie Renchen (Darrin). Sandy was known as "Grandma" and she had 14 grandchildren: Gregory Tilley, Sarah Nicholas, Kelsey Michalkiewicz, Allison Bara, Julie Justice, Adam, Clay, and Matthew Bays, Kelly, Erin, and Willie Walker, Haley Miller, Marshall Walker, Jessica Walker, and 22 great grandchildren.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister JoAnne Briney.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Solid Rock Ministries, 3017 County Road E 100 N, Kokomo, IN 46901 on Saturday, December 19, 2020, from 2-5pm for anyone who would like to attend.