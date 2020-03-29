Sonda S. Blattner, 61, Kokomo, passed away at 8:00 am Friday, March 27, 2020, at her home. She was born November 8, 1958, in New Castle, Indiana, the daughter of Paul K. & Shirley D. (Boiles) Estell. On June 12, 1976, in New Castle, she married John Christopher Blattner, and he preceded her in death on January 15, 2015.
Sonda was a 1977 graduate of New Castle High School. She attended Morning Star Church. Sonda was a devoted mom who loved to travel and go on cruises. She also loved to go camping with her husband and family. Sonda was an excellent cook, who enjoyed gardening, canning, cross-stitching, scrapbooking, and card making.
Sonda is survived by her children, Ryan Blattner, and Kara (Kalyn) Smith; grandchildren, Isabelle Blattner, and Lucy Blattner; mother, Shirley Estell; sister, Krista Wills; niece, Mallory Wills; and nephew, Whitney Blattner.
Sonda was preceded in death by her father, Paul K. Estell; and her husband.
Private family services will be held at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Greg Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sonda’s memory to Open Arms Shelter, 929 N. Main Street, Kokomo, IN 46901. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sonda S. (Estell) Blattner, please visit our floral store.