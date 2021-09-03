Silas Ray Voiles

Silas graduated from Kokomo High School with the class of 1977. He worked for Mervis Steel in Kokomo for 13 years and Wabash National for nearly 12 years in Lafayette. Silas said one of his earliest ambitions was to be a Hard worker, Win the Lottery, and have a Happy Life!
Silas was an avid fisherman when his health allowed, as well as going to the casino, flea markets, and auctions. He enjoyed watching funny movies and TV shows, and being around his friends and family. He loved going on family vacations, and listening to country and rock & roll. He loved his dog, JoJo.
Silas is survived by his brother; Ernest Voiles (Sharon), sisters; Ernestine Tyburczyk, Phyllis Martin, Roxanne Barnette, Carolyn Curts (Mike), and Dorothy Huntsman (Scott), along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Preceding him in death are his parents, sisters; Mary Kathleen Hale and Marjorie Whittaker.
A gathering of friends and family will take place at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel on Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 10am to noon. The service will begin at 12pm with Pastor Ron Hurlocker officiating. Burial will follow at Albright cemetery.
If you wish to attend, the family is requesting you wear a mask to enter the funeral home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellersmortuarymainstreet.com for the Voiles family.