Sidney Duane Cox, 78, Sharpsville, went to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his loving family, Monday morning, October 11, 2021, at his home. He was born September 16, 1943, in Richmond, IN, the son of the late John O. Cox and Sara Jane Hinshaw-Cox. On March 21, 1969, he married Linda K. Crabtree, and she survives.
Sidney was a 1961 graduate of Centerville High School. Following high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He served from August 1961 through September 1966 and earned the rank of E-4. He was a hard-working man who was currently employed by the Town of Sharpsville. Sidney managed auto collision repair shops located in Kokomo. He enjoyed mowing, wood working, and tinkering with everything. He loved fishing with his sons and kayaking. Sidney attended Sharpsville United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife Linda, he is survived by his sons, Tony Cox, Mike (Robin) Hurley, Steve Cox; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Randy Cox; and sister-in-law, Pam Neidenberger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Sara Cox; brother, Jack Cox; brother-in-law, Herbert Neidenberger; sister-in-law, Karen Yount; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Cox.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 6 pm Saturday October 16, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Sharpsville Chapel, 204 North Church Street, Sharpsville, IN 46068. Funeral service will be held at 6 pm on Saturday at the funeral home, with Pastor Karla Elliott officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sidney’s memory to the Sharpsville Volunteer Fire Department, 158 West Vine Street, Sharpsville, IN 46068. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
