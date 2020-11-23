Shirley S. “Sudy” Blackburn, 82, of Kokomo, went home to be with the Lord at 5:29 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born February 22, 1938 in Albany, Indiana to Charles R. and Martha E. (Bonner) Anderson. She married Joe T. Blackburn on October 6, 1957 in Portland, Indiana and he survives.
Sudy attended Grace Baptist Church for several years. She enjoyed knitting baby blankets and booties for the babies. She was an avid NASCAR racing fan.
Surviving family include her husband Joe T. Blackburn of Kokomo; her children, Kathy Blackburn of Greentown; Bob (Tyanne) Blackburn of southern Indiana; Gary (Bridget) Blackburn, Terre Haute and Trudy Lothridge of Indianapolis. Surviving grandchildren include, Matt (Stacy) Walter, Cory (Illiana) Walter, Justin Blackburn, Isaiah Blackburn, Karah Gibson, Jacob Blackburn, Shannon Dennis, Helena Wagoner, Kristi Gamblin, Jessica Boland, Allison Detamore, Zachary Wireman, Tyler Blackburn, Lacey Blackburn, Alyssa Crites, Amber Miller, Chad Lothridge and Jason Lothridge. She is also survived by several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, one brother, Bill Anderson and one sister, Alice Calhoun both of Albany, Indiana and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, one son, David Blackburn, and one grandson, D.J. Blackburn and one sister, Sharon.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Pastor Eric Stovall officiating. Burial will follow at Galveston Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 12 noon until the time of services at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required for visitation and services. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to Shirley S. "Sudy" (Anderson) Blackburn's family, please visit our floral store.