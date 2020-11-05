Shirley Jeanette Cox

Shirley J. Cox passed away peacefully in her sleep Nov. 3, 2020. She was born Jan. 13, 1940 in Kokomo to William H and Sarah C. (Moore) Jones. Shirley was a CNA for 20 years. She was a very caring and compassionate aid. She raised 2 handicapped children, and was full of love and understanding. Shirley is survived by her brother, James Ray Jones, two daughters, Sherri (Jimmie) Woodring & Sandra Lyding, seven grandsons, Jason (Andrea) Vogel, Joshua (Ashley) Vogel, Alexander (Ashley) Bowlin, Julian Bowlin, Jackson Bowlin, and Jordan Thompson. Six great grandchildren, several nieces & nephews, and great nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; William, Robert, & Jerry Jones, Sisters, Margarette Huffman, Patricia Kasey, Bonnie Hornbuckle, and her 2 beloved sons; Jeffery Freeman, and Chad Aaron Bowlin. She will be dearly missed for her fun attitude, and orneriness. Her door was open through the years for so many, and she never let you go hungry, and was a grandma to many.
Friends may call Monday November 9, 2020 from 10:00am – 11:00am at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street. A graveside service will be 11:30am at Sunset Memory Gardens, Kokomo.