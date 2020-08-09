Shirley J. (Campbell) Harper, 88, Greentown, passed away August 6, 2020, at 4:00 am at her home. She was born October 23, 1931, in Greentown, to the late Letis & Clarice (Osborn) Campbell. She married Tom Harper on January 13, 1951.
Shirley graduated from Greentown High School in 1949. She retired from Eastern Elementary as secretary treasurer. Shirley was a member of Sycamore Friends Church where she served on several church committees and for Indiana Yearly Meeting. She also taught adult Sunday school for over 50 years.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Tom Harper; children, Michael (Viola) Harper, Napannee, IN, Patricia Jeffers, Greentown, and Steven (Carolyn) Harper, Columbus, IN; grandchildren, Seth (Rachel) Harper, Sarah (Timothy) Heatwole, Joshua (Bethanna) Harper, Brandon (Meredith) Jeffers, Andrew Harper, and Peter (Amanda) Harper, along with 6 great-grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Lou McCalment; and daughter-in-law, Susan Harper.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, August 10, 2020, at Sycamore Friends Church, 1148 N. 1100 E., Greentown, with Pastor Jesse Vore officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10-11 am Monday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to Quaker Haven Camp, 111 Ems D16C Lane #8051, Syracuse, IN 46567 or Sycamore Friends Church. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
To send flowers to Shirley's family, please visit our floral store.