Shirley Frances (Heilman) Bowe

Shirley Frances Bowe, 85, Kokomo, passed away at 9:40 am Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Kokomo Place. She was born July 19, 1936, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Charles E. & Dollie Mable (Rosa) Heilman. On January 26, 1959, in Kokomo, she married Glen V. Bowe who preceded her in death on December 24, 1995.
Shirley retired from American Food & Vending at the Chrysler Cafeteria after 25 years of service. She was a member of UAW Local #685 and enjoyed cross-stitch, reading and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved her family deeply and was always ready to update anyone on what each of them had been up to lately. Even when she moved to Kokomo Place she could be found wherever the most people were gathered to talk about her greatest love--her family.
Shirley is survived by her children, Jon (Teresa) Bowe and Dorinda (Kirk) Davis; grandchildren, Ashley (Noah) Moody, Alisha (Austin) Reed, Wayne Stanley, Glen Stanley, Kija Davis, Kolton Davis and Breeann Stanley; great-grandchildren, Avery Moody, Lyric Moody, Ryker Moody, Carson Reed, Kelsey Reed and Easton Reed; siblings, Dave (Jan) Heilman, Dorinda (Richard) Walker and Lowell (Dianne) Evans, along with several adored nieces and nephews; and grand-dog, Sampson.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen; siblings, Norma Short, Sam Jumper and Johnny Brooker.
Funeral service will be held at Noon Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10:00 am until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Guardian Angel Hospice Foundation. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
