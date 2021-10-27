Shirley Ellen (Mollett) Gross, 86, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021, with family members by her side in Kokomo, IN. Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She truly loved her family and was especially fond of her grandchildren.

She will be missed by so many.

Shirley was born July 18, 1935 in Milwaukee, WI to John Robert and Helen (Pechiva) Mollett. Her early years of life were spent in the Milwaukee and Brookfield areas. She graduated with honors from North Division High School in 1953. She was a cheerleader and is known for writing a cheer for the squad utilizing the famous tune, "Put Another Nickel In." She took several college courses to become a nurse, but never completed due to life's circumstances.

In 1950, at the age of 15, she met her husband, Herman Gross (Peshtigo, WI), as she was staying with her aunt down the block from his house. She was so in love with Herman, she wanted to quit school to marry him right away. Herman encouraged her to return to Milwaukee to finish high school. On September 10, 1955 they married at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Wauwatosa, WI. They were married 65 years.

During Shirley's life, she wore several different hats. She worked as a secretary for Northwestern Mutual Insurance Company and Harley Davidson, she held an Indiana real estate license, she worked as a teller, and worked as a teacher's aide and librarian in several Kokomo,

IN elementary schools. Shirley spent most of her life being a homemaker taking excellent care of her husband and four children.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

In 1972, Herman's career transferred the family to Kokomo, IN. While a Kokomo resident, she was an active member of The Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer. There she organized many meals and activities for the "Forever Friends'' group. After moving to De Pere, WI in 2016, she was a member of Hope Lutheran Church. Her hobbies included: embroidery, cross stitch, sewing, cooking, gardening, letter writing, organizing gatherings for family and friends and collecting mice figurines. Shirley did a lot of home canning, preserving delicious fresh peaches, homemade applesauce, catsup, and relish, and a variety of vegetables. Many were homegrown in the family garden. She will also be remembered for making special hand-decorated bags for friends and family for Christmas. She stuffed the bags full of many goodies...candy, small gifts, hot chocolate mix, etc. It was a tradition of hers to give a box of food to each one of her children at Christmas. They always knew they would find Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, more hot chocolate mix, a variety of canned goods and the famous Jiffy Corn Muffin mix. Shirley spent many late evenings sewing clothing for her children. When money was scarce, she made clothing for her children out of used fabrics from other garments.

Shirley is survived by her son, William H. (Mary) Gross, Oostburg, WI; daughter, Cheryl L. G. (Gross) Machin, Wabash, IN; son, Robert H. (Gina Boswell) Gross, Danville, IN, daughter, Sally E. (Gross) and James D. Krise, Peachtree Corners, GA; Grandchildren include: Heidi Gross, Joshua (Michelle) Gross, Sara (Tyler) Adams, Jennifer Gross, Cara (Justin) Wilcox, Nathaniel (Kylea) Mongosa, Mikaylah (Billy) Stumbo, Chandler Gross, Brian Krise, Caleb Krise.

Great-Grandchildren include: Averie Wilcox, Jonathan Wilcox and James S. Krise. Her brothers-in-law include: Malcolm Gross, Clintonville, WI and Lt. Col. Robert A. Gross, Bel Air, MD. And, many wonderful nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Herman W. Gross; parents, John R. Mollett and Helen M. (Pechiva) Mollett; step-mother, Margrete B. (Allyn) Mollett; son-in-law, David R. Machin; and great-granddaughter, Clara B. Pickens.

Services are Friday, October 29, 2021 at Berth and Rosenthal Funeral Home, Peshtigo, WI. Friends and family may visit 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Funeral begins at 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Peshtigo next to her beloved husband. Thoughts and prayers are appreciated for the family.