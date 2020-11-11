Shirley Beatrice Johnston, 66, of Kokomo, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born February 5, 1954 in Kokomo to Fred and Susan (Vendergriff) Bailey. She married Jeff Johnston on November 17, 2000. He survives.
Shirley was a member of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, and enjoyed going to church and spending time there. She enjoyed writing, and authored a book, “The Glory of God,” which she had published. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her husband.
Along with her husband of nearly 20 years, she is survived by her son, Jason (Deb) Bailey; brothers, Paul (Evelyn) and David Bailey; sisters, Phyllis (Danny) Brubaker and Renee (Mark) Davis; grandson, Isaiah Bailey; step son, Scott Johnston, and step grandchild, Raylynn Johnston.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral service will be held, 1pm, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 W. Jefferson St. Pastor Bill Meiring will officiate. Burial will follow at Crown Point Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11am until the time of the service, Monday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
