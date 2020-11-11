CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today announced that its board of directors has appointed Steven Shebik as a director, effective immediately, and nominated Chet Ragavan as a director to stand for election at the company's annual meeting in May 2021. Shebik's appointment increases the size of the board to 10 directors.