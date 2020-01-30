Shirley Ann Stevens

Shirley A. Stevens, 89, Columbus, OH, died at 9:19 pm Sunday Jan. 26, 2020 at The Forum at Knightsbridge comforted by her loving son and daughter-in-law. She was born Aug. 9, 1930 to Carl B. and Bertha (Lozier) Auten in Ortonville, MI. In 1949 she was married to Warren B. Stevens who preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Taylor Allerdice High School in Pittsburgh, PA. She and Warren, a U.S. Navy Veteran, were members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1152, American Legion Post 6, Moose Lodge No. 179, the General Grand Chapter of the Eastern Star, and Elks USA. She was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary at American Legion Post No. 6 and was an avid golfer (she retired in FL where she achieved a hole in one). She was also a loyal Indiana Hoosiers basketball fan. Surviving are her son, Phillip Stevens (Nancy) of Columbus, OH; her brother, Tom Auten (Loreta) of Kokomo, IN; sisters Vada Logan (Mike) of Logansport, and granddaughters Meghan Buck (Erich) of Chicago, IL; and Kati Miller (Tony) of Norman, OK; great-grandchildren Blake Miller, Cohen Miller and Veronica Buck, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Cynthia Dwyer, brothers Carl, Doyle and Dave, and sisters Barb and Wanda. Calling hours are from 10am-12pm with services at Noon Saturday Feb. 1st, 2020 at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster Street, Kokomo, IN. Pastor Jeff Sexton and Meghan Buck will officiate. Burial at Albright Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com.

Tags