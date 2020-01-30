Shirley A. Stevens, 89, Columbus, OH, died at 9:19 pm Sunday Jan. 26, 2020 at The Forum at Knightsbridge comforted by her loving son and daughter-in-law. She was born Aug. 9, 1930 to Carl B. and Bertha (Lozier) Auten in Ortonville, MI. In 1949 she was married to Warren B. Stevens who preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Taylor Allerdice High School in Pittsburgh, PA. She and Warren, a U.S. Navy Veteran, were members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1152, American Legion Post 6, Moose Lodge No. 179, the General Grand Chapter of the Eastern Star, and Elks USA. She was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary at American Legion Post No. 6 and was an avid golfer (she retired in FL where she achieved a hole in one). She was also a loyal Indiana Hoosiers basketball fan. Surviving are her son, Phillip Stevens (Nancy) of Columbus, OH; her brother, Tom Auten (Loreta) of Kokomo, IN; sisters Vada Logan (Mike) of Logansport, and granddaughters Meghan Buck (Erich) of Chicago, IL; and Kati Miller (Tony) of Norman, OK; great-grandchildren Blake Miller, Cohen Miller and Veronica Buck, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Cynthia Dwyer, brothers Carl, Doyle and Dave, and sisters Barb and Wanda. Calling hours are from 10am-12pm with services at Noon Saturday Feb. 1st, 2020 at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster Street, Kokomo, IN. Pastor Jeff Sexton and Meghan Buck will officiate. Burial at Albright Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com.
More from this section
Most Recent
- Daily arrest log - Jan. 29
- Shirley Ann Stevens
- J. Everett "Jake" Leach
- Judith Kay Becker
- Ivy Tech Kokomo announces Fall 2019 Dean’s List
- Analysis: New Jersey, New Hampshire among states with best public schools
- Liam Gallagher slams brother Noel's new track 'Blue Moon Rising'
- Meghan Trainor's 'knees go weak' when she hears her own songs
- Florida 2021 DL Sorensen decommits from Huskers
- The Onion takes a jab at Aaron Rodgers, saying the QB will 'dedicate his off-season to growing as a brand ambassador'
Most Popular
Articles
- God's Garage: All-volunteer group at Crossroads Church repairs vehicles for the elderly, single moms, underprivileged
- Teen arrested after shots fired reported
- Daily arrest log - Jan. 23
- Daily arrest log - Jan. 24 to 26
- House approves $500 fine for Indiana drivers caught holding or using mobile device
- Study commissioned by Goodnight indicates police shortage
- Ogden Dunes suing National Park Service over denial of permits for shoreline protection work
- Police locate, arrest Kinsey escapee
- Kokomo native serves aboard USS James E. Williams
- Western girls’ basketball establishes CUBS program
Images
Videos
Collections
- Eastern and Western swimming
- Photos: Arizona Wildcats sweep ASU at McKale Center for the first time in 20 years
- Photos: Arizona Wildcats baseball scrimmage
- Photos: America's Center Gets Ready for the annual Auto Show
- January Coupons 2020
- Photos: Revving up for the St. Louis Auto Show
- Weekend wrestling tournaments
- Photos: Arizona State stuns Arizona Wildcats with second-half rally
America’s public schools received some disappointing news late last year. In October 2019, the U.S. Department of Education released the latest results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), the largest nationally representative and ongoing assessment of American students’ knowledge and ability.
Terrifying timelapse shows swift-moving fire overtake ares in mere minutes
Policymakers unanimously agreed to maintain rates hovering between 1.5% and 1.75% as they pointed to continued signs of a strong economy.
Neutral Fuels is converting used cooking oil to a biodiesel that can be used in a regular diesel engine.
Liam Gallagher has slammed his brother Noel's new single, 'Blue Moon Rising', which was released on Thursday (30.01.20).
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- God's Garage: All-volunteer group at Crossroads Church repairs vehicles for the elderly, single moms, underprivileged
- Teen arrested after shots fired reported
- Daily arrest log - Jan. 23
- Daily arrest log - Jan. 24 to 26
- House approves $500 fine for Indiana drivers caught holding or using mobile device
- Study commissioned by Goodnight indicates police shortage
- Ogden Dunes suing National Park Service over denial of permits for shoreline protection work
- Police locate, arrest Kinsey escapee
- Kokomo native serves aboard USS James E. Williams
- Western girls’ basketball establishes CUBS program
Images
Videos
Collections
- Eastern and Western swimming
- Photos: Arizona Wildcats sweep ASU at McKale Center for the first time in 20 years
- Photos: Arizona Wildcats baseball scrimmage
- Photos: America's Center Gets Ready for the annual Auto Show
- January Coupons 2020
- Photos: Revving up for the St. Louis Auto Show
- Weekend wrestling tournaments
- Photos: Arizona State stuns Arizona Wildcats with second-half rally
Meghan Trainor has confessed she "screams" and her "knees go weak" when she hears her own songs playing.
"The Late Late Show" host James Corden addressed the viral video that shows him not actually driving while filming an episode of "Carpool Karaoke."
The first verbal commitment of Nebraska's 2021 class is also the first to leave the group, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday.
Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant's widow, made her first public statement since the NBA legend along with their daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash, posting a heartfelt message on Instagram.
The Onion takes a jab at Aaron Rodgers, saying the QB will 'dedicate his off-season to growing as a brand ambassador'
The satirical publication, which got its start in Madison, had some fun at the Packer quarterback's expense Wednesday.
The Onion takes a jab at Aaron Rodgers, saying the QB will 'dedicate his off-season to growing as a brand ambassador'
The satirical publication, which got its start in Madison, had some fun at the Packer quarterback's expense Wednesday.
Missouri operated at a budget deficit again in 2018-19 as ticket sales fell 8 percent.
Missouri sophomore Brock Mauller is the Mid-American Conference West Division Wrestler of the Week.