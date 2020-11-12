Shirley Ann Schultz, 70, Bringhurst, passed away at 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at her home. She was born December 3, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois, to Michael and Elizabeth (Dye) Wasek. On December 16, 1967, she married Fred “Keith” Schultz, in Kouts, Indiana, and he survives.
Shirley graduated from Kouts High School in 1967 and had worked at Montgomery Wards. She enjoyed trips to Disney World and loved watching her grandchildren play sports. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Amy Schultz and Julie Gish; and grandchildren, Austin and Kayla Gish.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Diana Musser.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington, with Rev. Fr. John Nguyen officiating. Burial will follow in Burlington Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday and 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to the Foundation for Women’s Cancer for uterine cancer research, www.foundationforwomenscancer.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
