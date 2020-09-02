Shirley A. Mallory, 84, went to be with her Heavenly Father on August 28, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis, IN to the late William Michael and Maddie Ophelia (Satterfield) Ray on December 20, 1935. She was baptized at St. Bridget's in Indianapolis. Shirley went to Chrispus Attucks High School and later worked as an Inspector at Delco Electronics, retiring after 25 years. She was a member of the St Patrick Pastoral Council, the Hospitality Ministers, and Daughters of Isabella. She was a devoted Catholic, always spending an hour or more every week praying at the Blessed Mother Chapel.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her siblings, Orville Satterfield, Alice Williams, Delores Smith, Louise Ray, and Rita Taylor; and her children, Jennifer Mallory, Aletha Baxter, Michael Mallory, Veachel Dilworth, and Terroul Mallory.
Shirley is survived by her two daughters, Melissa Mallory and Daphne Barbee (Fred); a son, Zachary Mallory; her beloved niece, Theresa Jefferson; and her daughter in love, Darlene Graves. She has many grandchildren, starting with Kiley Baxter, Dietra Sanders, Ashleigh Graves, Timothy Rush, America Smith, Zachary Graves, Devon Rush (Jennifer), Christian Graves, Dillon Rush (Tiana), Casey Rush, Matthew Rush, Cherah Graves, and Jordee Barbee, along with special granddaughters Latrisha Griffin and Alexis Graves; as well as twenty-two great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral mass for Shirley will be held on Saturday, September 5 at 11am at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kokomo, with Father Ted Dudzinski officiating. Friends and family may visit from 10-11am before mass and on Friday, September 4, from 4-8pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel, with a Rosary service to begin at 7:30pm. Shirley will be laid to rest at Albright Cemetery.