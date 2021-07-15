Sherry Rose Evans Hord, 79, Greentown, passed away at 3:37 pm on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born in Kokomo on February 18, 1942, to Charles and Mary Ruth (Shirar) Evans.
Sherry was a 1960 graduate of Eastern High School and attended Indiana University. She was the owner of Crume Evans Insurance Company. Sherry was a member of the Kokomo Noon Kiwanis Club. Sherry loved spending time with Lucy, the light of her life. She enjoyed dancing, listening to music, playing the piano, and spending time at the beach. Sherry was a dedicated sprint car racing fan and team sponsor.
Sherry is survived by her son, Weston Evans; daughter’s, Heather Hord and Holly Melton; granddaughter, Lucy Rose Melton; nephew, Kent (Beverly) Evans and niece, Abby McCormick.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her niece, Amy Evans.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 4-7 pm Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the family home, 1259 N. 750 E., Greentown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sherry’s name to the Kiwanis Club of Kokomo Foundation of the Community Foundation of Howard County, 215 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo, IN 46901. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com
