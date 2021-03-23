Sherry Renee Smith, 61 of Kokomo, passed suddenly on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. She was born the late Norma Jean Smith (Washington) and Donald Ray Smith in Kokomo on July 11, 1959.
Sherry graduated from Haworth High School, class of 1977. She worked for Dan's Variety Donut's and Wonder Bread Thrift store for many years. She enjoyed watching Nascar, cooking, and hosting family gatherings. She enjoyed the customers that came through the bakeries and the friends she made.
Surviving her is longtime partner; Pat Nelson, siblings; Jackie Smith, Denny Washington, and Kathy Zowd, nieces; Miranda Davenport and Lanie Wilson-Smith and several great nieces and nephews.
A gathering of friends and family for Sherry will take place at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 12:30 to 2:30pm. Burial will follow at Albright cemetery.