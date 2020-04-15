Sherry Lynn Cage, 64, Kokomo passed away April 10, 2020. She was born in Kokomo March 10, 1956 to Everett Sr. and Rebecca Seward.
She is survived by her son; Joshua Cage, daughters; Shannon (Jason) McClish & Theresa McKee, grandchildren; Dylen (Annah) McClish, Damrin McClish, Austin (Alix) McClish, Madalynn Cage, Sabian McKee, Ethan Cage, Sierra Feitl, 7 great grandchildren, brothers; Everett Seward Jr., Thomas (Rose) Seward and sister; Theresa (Jim) Stambaugh.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Terry Cage of 45 years, her parents and grandson Daven Cage-McClish.
Sherry loved her grandchildren and spending time with her family. She retired after 20 years at GM.
A private family service will be held at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street. Her service will be live streamed on Ellers Mortuary’s Facebook Page Friday April 17, 2020 at 11:00am.
You can find Sherry’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you can leave a note of condolence.
In lieu of flowers a contribution may be made to the American Lung Association P.O. Box 11039 Lewiston, ME 04243.