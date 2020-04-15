Sherry Lynn Cage

Sherry Lynn Cage, 64, Kokomo passed away April 10, 2020. She was born in Kokomo March 10, 1956 to Everett Sr. and Rebecca Seward.

She is survived by her son; Joshua Cage, daughters; Shannon (Jason) McClish & Theresa McKee, grandchildren; Dylen (Annah) McClish, Damrin McClish, Austin (Alix) McClish, Madalynn Cage, Sabian McKee, Ethan Cage, Sierra Feitl, 7 great grandchildren, brothers; Everett Seward Jr., Thomas (Rose) Seward and sister; Theresa (Jim) Stambaugh.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Terry Cage of 45 years, her parents and grandson Daven Cage-McClish.

Sherry loved her grandchildren and spending time with her family. She retired after 20 years at GM.

A private family service will be held at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street. Her service will be live streamed on Ellers Mortuary’s Facebook Page Friday April 17, 2020 at 11:00am.

You can find Sherry’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you can leave a note of condolence.

In lieu of flowers a contribution may be made to the American Lung Association P.O. Box 11039 Lewiston, ME 04243.

