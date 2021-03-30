Sherry Elaine Kennedy, 71, of Kokomo, passed away at 6:35 a.m. on December 15, 2020, at Golden Living Center-Sycamore Village in Kokomo. She was born February 8, 1949, in Howard County, to Robert and G. Virginia (Stedry) Fording. On August 24, 1965, she married Robert G. Kennedy, at Grace United Methodist Church.
Sherry enjoyed visiting CAM every day and eating her meals at the Kokomo Rescue Mission. When her health began to fail, she became a resident at Howard Haven, where she enjoyed the good food, company, birthdays, and holidays. With a couple of medical difficulties, Sherry moved to North Woods Village and then to Golden Living Center-Sycamore Village. There, she enjoyed bingo and reading magazines. She will be remembered as a kind person and a woman of few words.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. Contributions in Sherry’s memory may be made to CAM, Inc. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
