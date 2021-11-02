Sherrie Aaron, 59, Kokomo, passed away on Friday October 8, 2021. She was born on March 27, 1962, in Kokomo to Guy and Betty (Gottfried) Barnes. She married Mark Aaron in 1980.
Sherrie worked for Bon Air Elementary. She loved spending time with her family.
Sherrie is survived by her husband of 41 years, Mark; parents, Guy and Betty; son, Jacob (Shelby Smart); daughters, Jennifer M. Aaron and Katie (Billy) Outland; grandchildren, Remy, Atlas, Destiny, Nikoli and Bishop; sisters, Pamela (Floyd) Sparling and Rhonda (Paul) Neuzerling; aunt, Carol Roe and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service celebrating Sherrie and her parents, Guy and Betty will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday November 6, 2021, at Fairview Baptist Church, 2108 E. Vaile Ave., with Pastor Steve Sherwood officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends may visit the family from 11am to 1pm on Saturday at the church. Donations may be made in Betty and Guy’s memory to Fairview Baptist Church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.