It is with sadness that the family of Sherrie Aaron, 59, Kokomo announces her passing on October 8, 2021. She was born March 27, 1962 in Kokomo to Guy & Betty (Gottfried) Barnes.
Sherrie Married Mark Aaron in 1980 and was married for 41 years. She loved spending time with family especially her grandchildren. She worked at Bon Air Elementary School where she enjoyed getting to know the children and knew all of their names. Sherrie also loved to cook.
Sherrie is survived by her parents; husband; son, Jacob (Shelby Smart) Aaron; daughters, Jennifer M. Aaron & Katie (Billy) Outland; grandchildren, Remy, Atlas, Destiny, Nikoli and Bishop; sisters, Pam (Floyd) Sparling & Rhonda (Paul) Neuzerling; aunt, Carol Roe and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Sherrie will be scheduled at a later date. Ellers Mortuary is helping with arrangements.
