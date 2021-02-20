Shelby Elizabeth Sandefur, 26, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on February 15, 2021. She was born on January 12, 1995 in Kokomo, Indiana the daughter of David Allen Sandefur and Janelle (Watson) Howard.
Shelby loved her family and friends very much and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved being outside and sunny days. Shelby had a heart of gold, a beautiful smile and was a great daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend. She loved animals, especially her kitty Bella. Shelby graduated from Kokomo High School in 2013. She worked a Panera Bread in Kokomo. If you knew Shelby you loved her and she will be greatly missed by many.
Surviving relatives include her father, David Allen Sandefur and companion Laura of Galveston, IN; mother, Janelle and Dakota Howard of Kokomo, IN; brother, Hunter Howard; grandparents, Jeanne Watson; Linda and Pat Record; aunt, uncles and cousins; her very good friend Theresa McFarland.
She was preceded in death by her great grandparents and an uncle.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Monday, February 22, 2021 at the funeral home. In memory of Shelby, the family encourages guests to wear tie dye shirts during the visitation time. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.