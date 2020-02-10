Sheilah Mae (Harris) Bower

Sheilah Mae Bower, 62, of Fayetteville, Georgia, and formerly of Kokomo, passed away at 4:05 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, in at Grady Health System in Atlanta, Georgia. She was born April 30, 1957, in Batesville, Arkansas, to Harold and Wilma (Middleton) Harris. On August 20, 1993, she married Steven C. Bower, at the Seiberling Mansion in Kokomo, and he survives.
Sheilah graduated from Kokomo High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Indiana University. Through the years, she worked as a teacher, owned a TCBY store, worked as a development officer at IUK and Ivy Tech, worked for DCFS and provided assistive training for foster parents of high risk youth. She was a special needs advocate and was proud of raising three special needs kids.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her parents, of Kokomo; sons, Alex (Melissa) Bower, of Brownsburg, Joey Bower, of Kokomo, Cam Bower, of Kokomo, and Tony Bower, of Kokomo; and grandchildren, Maddie and Cassie.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Serena Utley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Chuck Jansen officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Sheilah’s memory to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
