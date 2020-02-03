Shawn T. Jerrell, 47 of Kokomo died Friday, January 31, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Tipton on June 4, 1972. His parents are Don Haynes and Helen (Nantroup) Stout.
Shawn worked with concrete for Brewster Construction. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and bartending at the Hideout.
Survivors include his mother, Helen; his loving companion, Connie Chriswell; two children Jasmine Sheridan and Brian Mahaney, and his sister Ruth Ann Budd.
A family graveside service will occur at a later date.
Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.