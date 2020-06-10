Sharyne (Brass) Anderson

Sharyne Anderson, 70, formerly of Russiaville, passed away at 11 pm Saturday June 6, 2020, at Northwoods Village. She was born July 27, 1949, to Herbert and Jean (Pinkerman) Brass in Kokomo. On September 28, 1968, she married Alan “Chunk” Anderson in Kokomo, and he survives.
Sharyne was a 1967 graduate of Kokomo High School. She was a substitute route carrier for the Peru Post Office, and secretary of Main Street Christian Church. She retired from Delco Electronics after 30 years of service. Sharyne enjoyed bowling, cooking, sewing, knitting, and genealogy.
In addition to her husband Alan, Sharyne is survived by her children, Krista Anderson, Russiaville; and Amber Anderson, Austin, TX; grandchildren, Alan Anderson; brother, Mike Brass; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Sharyne was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Steve Brass.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am Friday, June 12, 2020 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Ryan Mills officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Friends are invited to visit with the family 4-8 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Sharyne’s memory to the Main Street Christian Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
