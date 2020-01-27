Sharon Rose Groome, 68, Kokomo, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born January 3, 1952, the daughter of the late William & Genevieve Groome.
Sharon was a 1970 graduate of Northwestern High School. She received her associate’s degree from Indiana University at Kokomo, and her bachelor’s degree in Radiology from Purdue University. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Sharon worked with the Civil Air Patrol for 20 years and volunteered for Birthright, the Literacy Coalition of Kokomo, and IBEW.
Sharon is survived by her son, Michael (Betty) Pfeiffer; grandson, Preston Clark; great-grandchildren, Ayla Isenhower, Emma Clark, Ross Jones, and Olivia Clark; siblings, Bill (Mary) Groome, Barb Warner, Peg (Vern) Emery, Dan (Mary) Groome, and Tom (Mary-Therese) Groome, along with many nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington Street, Kokomo, with Rev. Fr. Brian Dudzinski the celebrant. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Memorial contributions may be made in Sharon’s memory to St. Patrick Church or Birthright of Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
