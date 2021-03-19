Sharon Lee Field, 70, of Kokomo. IN Passed away Friday February 26, 2021. She was born in Logansport, November 15, 1950 to Richard & Marjorie (Kite) McLochlin. Sharon retired from AT&T after 43 years of dedicated service. She has traveled the world and visited the most beautiful places with her very valued friends and family. She is a “Mom” to so many and a friend to all who knew her. Her legacy will live on for generations! A celebration of life will be held when we can ALL be together! In lieu of flowers a donation to Kokomo Community Cats is appreciated or the Guiding Angels Hospice of Kokomo. LUM She is survived by her daughter, Stacy (Brian) Freese, sisters, Claudia Dietzl and Sandy Burton, brother, Bob Burton, nieces, Sheri, Linda, Tammy, Chris and Ricci, nephew Dustin. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie & Charles Burton and Richard & Mary McLochin and brother Rick McLochlin. No services are planned at this time. Ellers Mortuary is helping with arrangements.
The first of a five-part preview of the UA’s first spring practice session under new coach Jedd Fisch and his staff.