Sharon Lee Thayer, 77, of Kokomo, passed away Wednesday evening the 2nd of April, 2020. Sharon was born in Kokomo, IN, to the late Loveta Lowe Southard and Warren Southard on October 19, 1942.
Sharon was a Kokomo High School graduate, class of 1960. She worked for General Motors - Delco Electronics for more than 25 years prior to her retirement.
Surviving her are one son Scott R. Thayer (and wife, Nechol), Mooresville, NC; and three grandchildren, Carter, Warren, and Kate Thayer. She was preceded in death by her parents; Donna Southard Mitchell (sister), and companion James Thayer.
Given the current circumstances, there will be no public visitation or services. Burial will be in Albright Cemetery on April 10th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made, in Sharon Thayer’s name, to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org.
Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel is handling arrangements.