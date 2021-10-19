Sharon Kay Smith, 74, Kokomo, passed away unexpectedly at 1:40 pm, on Saturday October 16, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health. She was born in Howard County on March 24, 1947, to the late Alberta June (Rudolph) Pachmayr. On September 25, 1998, in Kokomo, she married S.T. “Tom” Smith and he survives.
Sharon was a 1965 graduate of Kokomo High School. She worked for Delco Electronics and retired in May of 1995 after 30 ½ years of service. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and sitting on her porch “gossiping”. She was a very generous, giving person.
Along with her husband, Tom, Sharon is survived by her children, Ronnie Lee (Christy) Nearon, and Lisa Ann (Nearon) Rodgers; stepchildren, Brian (Jennifer) Smith, and Brad Smith; grandchildren, J.T. (Danielle) Grubb, Austin (Emily) Townsend, Trae Jonathon (Mercedes) Nearon, Wyatt Lee Nearon, and Makenna Rallings; step grandchildren, Toni Lee Smith and Misti Bunce; great grandchildren, Mila Kaye Grubb and Finley Rae Grubb; and numerous step great grandchildren; siblings, Ross (Kathy) Pachmayr and John (Yune) Holt.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Alberta June; her grandparents, Albert and Myrtle Rudolph; and her brother, Albert Pachmayr.
A funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, October 21, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Bill Martin officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday at the funeral home from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Donations may be made in Sharon’s name to the DAV. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
