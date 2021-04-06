Sharon Kay (Carden) Yockey

Sharon Kay Yockey, 83, of Galveston, passed away surrounded by her family early Easter Sunday morning, April 4th, 2021 at her home. She was born May 1, 1937 in Kokomo to James T. “Moose” and Helen (Lamm) Carden. She married Bob Yockey August 11, 1963 in Young America and he survives.
Sharon graduated from Galveston High School in 1956. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother to her family. Sharon served as a substitute teacher for Kindercare for many years. She cherished her family and friends and cared for each and every one. She was also a very gifted artist.
Surviving family include her husband Bob Yockey of Galveston, her children, Eric J. (Carrie) Yockey, Indpls, IN; Matt A. (Shani) Yockey, Ann Arbor, MI; Jeff P. (Stacy) Yockey, Westfield, IN; Vanique S. (Brad) Wallace, Indpls, IN; Nikki D. (Ryan) Grube, Kokomo, IN; and Kristi L. Brown of Bloomington, IN. She is also survived by several grandchildren and siblings, Jim and Linda Carden, Craig and Sandy Carden, Chuck and Mary Carden, Vickie and Richard Village, Diane Turner, and Connie and Bobby Jones. She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Gary and Joe Carden.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with services immediately following at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Davis officiating. In keeping with Sharon’s wishes, cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Kokomo Humane Society, 729 E. Hoffer St. Kokomo, Indiana. 46902. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to Sharon's family, please visit our floral store.