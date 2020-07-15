Sharon Judy Oakes, 74 of Kokomo went to meet her heavenly father on July 12, 2020. She was born September 16, 1946 in Kokomo, the daughter of Robert H. & Mary V. (Whited) Oakes.
Sharon is survived by a sister, Ruth Marasek of Portsmouth, Ohio; and brothers, Dennis (Linda) Oakes of Bunker Hill and Jim Oakes of Kokomo. She leaves behind many nieces & nephews whom she loved dearly and special friends Sedailah Stanley & Wilma Green.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David “Tim” Oakes and brother in law, Robert W. Marasek.
Sharon Graduated from Sharpeville High School in 1965. She went on to become a CNA working at Northwood Commons and most of her life in home healthcare. Sharon found her passion in taking care of others. She knew so many people and never let anything hold her back from doing what she was called to do. She never met a stranger and was always there for others.
Services for Sharon will be Saturday July 18, 2020 1:00pm at Ellers Mortuary, Webster Street Chapel with visitation from 11:00am until time of service. Burial will be in Albright Cemetery. Pastor Mark Leach will be officiating.
Due to the COVID pandemic, social distancing of 6 feet, will be practiced during the visitation and service for Sharon. We are also requesting that masks be worn while in the funeral home.