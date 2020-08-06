Sharon Jocelyn Osborn, 71 of Kokomo passed away on the evening of Monday, August 3, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born to Hayden Luckey and Vivian (Hulet) Luckey on May 13, 1949 in Kokomo. She married Robert (Ozzie) Osborn on June 24, 2006 in Kokomo, Indiana. He preceded her in death in 2013. Sharon graduated from Kokomo High school with the class of 1967. She worked for General Motors, retiring in 1997 after 30 years. She enjoyed being a seamstress. She really liked reading all types of books. She loved doing karaoke with her late husband. Most of all Sharon enjoyed shopping and always being fancy.
Sharon is survived by her two children Matt Ridgeway and Misty Griggs (D.Joe), sister Mary Troy (John), brother-in-law Ralph Porter (Sharon), grandchildren, Jessica Ridgeway, Kaly Griggs, Delaney Griggs, three great grandchildren, Lydiann, Lyric, Attiykes, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, one sister Karen Porter, and her husband Ozzie. Funeral services are Monday August 10, 2020 at 12pm. at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel. You may visit with the family from 11am till noon. Burial will follow at Albright cemetery