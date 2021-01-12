Sharon J Walker, 70, went to be with the Lord on January 9, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 24, 1950, to the late Daten and Zeda (Mims) Acord in Kokomo. She attended Maconaquah High School before starting a family with the late Ed Walker. Sharon worked at Haynes International before retiring after 26 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, who enjoyed spending time with everyone she loved. She liked the occasional game of Bingo and playing the slot machines. She also enjoyed reading Danielle Steel novels with her legs out in the sun.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her brothers Robert "Gene" and Luke "Riley" Acord; her sisters Wilma Huntsman, Etta Simmons, and twin sister, Sharlot Murphy.
Sharon is survived by her sons, Scott and Richard Walker; a granddaughter, Cagnie Anderson (Parker); great grandsons, Oliver and Theo Anderson; seven sisters, Lavada Gist, of Florida, Grace Roberts, Connie Mumaugh (Butch), Marge Rybolt (Larry), Karen Harris, all of Kokomo, Ethel Ridenour, and Jan Garrett, both of Amboy; four brothers, Daten Acord Jr, Gary Acord, Paul James Acord, all of Amboy, and Rick Acord, of Kokomo; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews; special friends, Bruce and Gina; and extended family members, Stacy, Blake, Landon, Bradon Bitner, and Naaman Cooper.
Services for Sharon will be held at 6pm on Thursday, January 14, at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S Webster St, Kokomo, with Pastor Terry Russell officiating. Friends and family may gather for a time of visiting from 4-6pm, also at the mortuary. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required and only 25 people are allowed inside at any given time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.