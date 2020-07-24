Sharon Irene Ross, 73, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on July 20, 2020 She was born on December 21, 1946 in Kokomo, Indiana the daughter of Nathaniel Crew and Edith Gertrude (Lowery) Ross.
Sharon was a Kokomo High School graduate of 1965. She retired from General Motors in 1999 after 30 years of service. Sharon was an avid crocheter and reader. She enjoyed going out to eat with family, especially at Cracker Barrel. Sharon enjoyed listening to gospel music and the Gaithers were her favorite. She was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Surviving relatives include her daughter, Tamara Slagle of Kokomo, IN; grandchildren, David Gilpin of Kokomo, IN; Jessika Gilpin of Fowler, IN; brother, Robert L. Ross (Pam) of Texas; special friend, Pat Lawson of Bunker Hill, IN.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; brothers James N. Ross, William C. Ross and sisters Phyllis J. Martin, Judith M. McGuire.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, July 27, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Monday, July 27, 2020 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.