Sharon Gayle Johnson, 86, of Kokomo, passed away surrounded by her daughters and grandchildren at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. She was born April 22, 1935 to Eric and Pearl Gough. On January 23, 1993, she married Lawrence Johnson, and he survives.
Sharon graduated from Newburgh High School in 1953 and worked at General Motors for 31 years before retiring in September of 1998. She loved to cook, and everyone loved her cooking. She was also an avid gardener and loved planting her flowers every year. She called it her therapy. Sharon was loved by everyone who met her or knew her. She never had an unkind word for anyone and never met a stranger. She was a bible scholar and loved Jesus. When she was still actively employed at GM, her and her best friend/sister, Thelma Corbit, were referred to as Paul and Silas. They prayed and counseled many. Sharon was a volunteer chaplain for the area hospitals years ago. All she ever wanted to do was make a difference for the kingdom of God. She loved her church, Bethel Tabernacle Church of God, and her pastor, Steve Branstutter, who she loved to tell everyone that she had made her grandson. She was mom and grandma to many who had adopted her. She was also a foster parent for many years through The Villages. Her husband, children and grandchildren were her life.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her daughters, Rebecca (Ken) Stanley and Robin Collins; step-children, Shanna Shue (John) Riddle, Larry Johnson, Brad Johnson and Carl (Margaret) Johnson; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenneth “Sonny” Helms; and son-in-law, Michael Collins.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Bethel Tabernacle Church of God, 661 W. 400 S., Kokomo, with Pastor Steve Branstutter officiating. Burial will follow in Sharpsville Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Contributions may be made in Sharon’s memory to Bethel Tabernacle Church of God. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.