Sharon Elaine Johnson, 77, of Kokomo, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Sharon was born August 29, 1944 in Warsaw to the late Herbert and Donna (Cummings) Bays. She married Raymond Johnson on June 9, 1972, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 2, 2018.
Sharon was a manicurist for many years. She was loved by everyone she met and never met a stranger. Sharon was a heavily-involved member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church for many years. She loved photography and traveling. Sharon would give the world to her grandchildren.
Sharon is survived by her two sons, Layne Creamer and Lance (Derinda) Creamer; six grandchildren, Nakota (Wesley) Creamer, Lynae (Zachary) Hollon, Malayasha Chappel, Lacey Blessing, Alicia Simmons, and Miranda Presley; nine great-grandchildren; several siblings; and many countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Raymond.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Sharon at St. Luke's United Methodist Church at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com for the Johnson family.