Sharon Dempsey

Sharon Kay Dempsey, 77, Kokomo, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. She was born December 23, 1943, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Ralph Babb & Louise (Shea) Schwalm. On January 26, 1963, at St. Joan of Arc in Kokomo, she married Michael James Dempsey who preceded her in death on November 1, 2016.
Sharon was a 1961 graduate of Tipton Township High School in Cass County and went on to receive her Master’s degree in Sociology from Indiana University. She served as director of the preschool for Grace United Methodist Church and had worked for Marsh Supermarket. Sharon was a 59 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, serving as Past Worthy Matron of Kokomo Chapter #89 and Russiaville Chapter #125. She also served as Mother Advisor of Russiaville Assembly #117, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls in Indiana. Sharon was den mother for Cub Scout Pack #539 at Washington School and was District Commissioner of Cub Scouts with the Sagamore Council BSA. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting and traveling where she was able to visit 48 states.
Sharon is survived by her children, John Dempsey, Stephanie (Bill) Graves and Ellen (Steve) Gray; grandchildren, Samantha Gray, Hannah Gray, Gregory Gray, Joshua (Natalie) Graves, Karen (Matt) Bicskei and Edwin Graves; sister, Carol (Rick) Yoder; aunt, Dolores Burnsworth, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins, more than we can count; and much loved pets, Gabriel and Ilse.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael; brother, John David Schwalm; and many beloved pets.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Sharon Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Walton IOOF Cemetery in Walton. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5-8 pm Tuesday at the funeral home where an Order of the Eastern Star Service will take place at 4:30 pm. Memorial contributions may be made in Sharon’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society or Sagamore Council-Boy Scouts of America in Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.