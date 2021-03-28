Sharol Lynn Harbaugh, 76, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on March 26, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on December 17, 1944 in West Middleton the daughter of David Moredock and Violet Sample. She loved golf and bowling. She worked at Delco for 30 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Robert. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Greg; children, Todd Baker, Sherri Robinson; step-children, Greg Harbaugh Jr., Carol Hecht, Michelle Gray; grandchildren, Charlotte, Haley, Quentin, Brittany, Emily, Faith, and Noah; great-grandchildren, Mia, Millie, Carson, and Liliana; sisters, Sharon Porter, Ralene (Randy) Ramberger; brothers, Rick Moredock, Roger (Theresa) Moredock. Services will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be left at Sunsetmemorygarden.com.
More from this section
Most Recent
- Taraji P. Henson's dog is unwell
- Billie Eilish's protective brother
- Sharon Stone's unexpected breast surgery
- Lady Gaga 'can't wait' to be back with boyfriend
- 1 dead, 2 injured following wrong-way crash on Illinois interstate
- Jason Derulo to become a father for the first time
- Oregon State Beavers keep returning favor to Arizona Wildcats and rest of Pac-12
- Olivia Colman slams vile trolls
- Demi Lovato: Fame gave me PTSD
- ‘Expedition: Back to the Future’ Recruits Christopher Lloyd to Track Down the DeLorean
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman arrested after police seize more than 12 pounds of marijuana, other drugs, money, gambling cards, rifle
- Horseshoe Casino fined $100,000 for repeatedly admitting underage patron
- Aimee Autumn (McCollum) Romero
- Deaths of two Greentown residents ruled murder-suicide
- Myra May (Klingerman) Sanburn
- Nations Restaurant wins one court battle, likely loses war for downtown Gary building
- Hard Rock looking to hire 150 additional workers to staff new casino restaurants
- Westfield RDC stands to gain thousands in hotel rebates from Championship Park
- Old big-box store coming down, new development coming in Lansing
- County remains 'blue' on state's COVID metrics map
Images
Videos
Collections
- Kokomo Perspective – March 24 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – March 31 Issue – Mugshots
- COVID-19: One Year Later – in photos
- Red Sox vs. Rays
- Best places to retire on the West Coast
- Herald & Review Readers' Choice Awards
- Spring Health & Medical Guide 2021
- Kokomo Perspective – March 17 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Bobkats host final combine at Carver Center
- COVID-19: One Year Later — Timeline
Demi Lovato admits fame caused her to suffer post-traumatic stress disorder.
The cheeky four-part series seeks to locate and deliver the car to costar Michael J. Fox for his charity.
U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan is focusing on COVID-19 vaccine availability, defending the domestic steel industry and promoting investments in transportation infrastructure as Northwest Indiana's new congressman.
The Northeast News in Kansas City sent a powerful message by running a blank front page and asking readers to consider a future without a local news source. "For our local news to survive, we all need to subscribe," Brian Stelter says.
When there is breaking news about a mass shooting, the "narrative" sometimes overshadows the actual news, Brian Stelter says, citing several examples in recent years. Reporters "have to resist assumptions at all costs," he says in a conversation with Oliver Darcy.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman arrested after police seize more than 12 pounds of marijuana, other drugs, money, gambling cards, rifle
- Horseshoe Casino fined $100,000 for repeatedly admitting underage patron
- Aimee Autumn (McCollum) Romero
- Deaths of two Greentown residents ruled murder-suicide
- Myra May (Klingerman) Sanburn
- Nations Restaurant wins one court battle, likely loses war for downtown Gary building
- Hard Rock looking to hire 150 additional workers to staff new casino restaurants
- Westfield RDC stands to gain thousands in hotel rebates from Championship Park
- Old big-box store coming down, new development coming in Lansing
- County remains 'blue' on state's COVID metrics map
Images
Videos
Collections
- Kokomo Perspective – March 24 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – March 31 Issue – Mugshots
- COVID-19: One Year Later – in photos
- Red Sox vs. Rays
- Best places to retire on the West Coast
- Herald & Review Readers' Choice Awards
- Spring Health & Medical Guide 2021
- Kokomo Perspective – March 17 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Bobkats host final combine at Carver Center
- COVID-19: One Year Later — Timeline
A new study asserts a "bad news bias" around Covid-19 reporting in the United States. Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks about the balancing act inherent to pandemic coverage, plus his extraordinarily candid interviews with U.S. leaders of the pandemic response.
Mary Trump's book about her uncle Donald Trump was one of the biggest best sellers of 2020. She says her followup, "The Reckoning," coming out in July, aims to explain how "this country has been dealing with this series of traumas -- self-inflicted and otherwise -- since its inception" and h…
Brian Stelter interviews attorney Stephen Shackelford about how Dominion intends to prove the company was defamed. He says "our complaint lays out in gory detail" how "Fox kept spouting these lies about Dominion." Shackleford also says the company has not ruled out suing Donald Trump.
ABC's Jonathan Karl, author of "Front Row at the Trump Show," speaks about the differences between the two administrations and notes a relative lack of leaks from the Biden White House. He also responds to critics of Biden's press conference, noting that "there is never a shortage of things …
Amanda Marcotte and Greg Sargent critique the questions posed at President Biden's first press conference. Sargent says it showed how "Republicans are setting the agenda on immigration." Marcotte says reporters should be tough on Biden but concentrate on the issues Americans care most about,…
National
Cowboys will have two signal callers with starting experience learning a new offense this spring.
Sources: Barry Alvarez moves up retirement plans; Wisconsin athletic director expected to make announcement in coming weeks
Alvarez’s tenure as the athletic department’s leader saw high-level success across a number of programs, with 16 Badgers teams winning national championships.
1990: Notre Dame defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Barry Alvarez is hired by Pat Richter to become UW’s 27th football coach. He signs a four-year contract that calls for a starting 11-month base salary of $110,000 annually.