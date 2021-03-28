Sharol Lynn Harbaugh

Sharol Lynn Harbaugh, 76, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on March 26, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on December 17, 1944 in West Middleton the daughter of David Moredock and Violet Sample. She loved golf and bowling. She worked at Delco for 30 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Robert. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Greg; children, Todd Baker, Sherri Robinson; step-children, Greg Harbaugh Jr., Carol Hecht, Michelle Gray; grandchildren, Charlotte, Haley, Quentin, Brittany, Emily, Faith, and Noah; great-grandchildren, Mia, Millie, Carson, and Liliana; sisters, Sharon Porter, Ralene (Randy) Ramberger; brothers, Rick Moredock, Roger (Theresa) Moredock. Services will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be left at Sunsetmemorygarden.com.

Tags