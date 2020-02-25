Sharlot Ann Grayson died in her sleep in Fishers, Indiana, on February 17, 2020, aged 88.
Sharlot was born in Tipton County on November 15, 1931 to parents Marvin Samuel Dickover and Thelma Pauline Dickover. She graduated from Prairie High School in 1949 and married Ned William Grayson on August 6, 1950.
Ned and Sharlot lived in Tipton, Indiana, where Ned worked for Hy-Line International. They moved to Mitchell, Indiana, where Whit and Kyle, the first two of their three sons, were born, and then settled back in Tipton, Indiana, to be near family. There, Sharlot gave birth to son Barclay and oversaw a house full of boys and pets including a pack of dachshunds and, at one point, a pony.
Sharlot worked for Carpenter Bus Company doing clerical work, and later co-founded the Country Charm Nursery School in 1969, which she co-owned until 1980.
Ned and Sharlot spent the majority of their 50-year-marriage in Tipton, Indiana, though they also lived in West Des Moines, Iowa; Noblesville, Indiana; and Crossville, Tennessee. After Ned died in 2002, she moved to Carmel, Indiana. She treasured living near her three sons and their families, of whom she was vastly proud.
Every photo of her shows a stylish petite woman with bouffant hair: a knockout in Lilly Pulitzer dresses or homemade square dancing costumes. An accomplished seamstress, she made clothing for herself and Halloween outfits for her boys.
Sharlot enjoyed telling stories about all the places she and Ned had visited. They traveled to Denmark, Sweden, Holland, the USSR, and Austria, where they made lifelong friends. She loved pretty things and collected Hummels, Department 56 ceramic villages, Santa Claus figures, and souvenirs from their travels.
She loved taking her granddaughters to feed ducks and geese and watching them fish with Ned. Her favorite times of year were Christmas and any time she got to spend with family. She was an outstanding baker of Christmas cookies (especially peanut blossoms) and loved decorating her home.
She was a regular customer at the Nickel Plate Diner, in Fishers, Indiana. She had an infectious, ornery giggle, and loved a long phone call to swap gossip and stories. She loved family photos.
Her brother William Dickover (Fern Dickover, deceased) preceded her in death. She is survived by her sisters Janet Rayl (John Rayl, deceased) and Joyce Lindley (James Lindley, deceased) and sons Whit Grayson (Deb Grayson, deceased) Kyle Grayson (Cathy Grayson), and Barclay Grayson (Jayne Grayson). She leaves behind five granddaughters—Kirstin McRee, Brittany Steff, Blythe Grayson, Courtney Meyer, and Taylor Weitzer—as well as great-grandchildren Zoe Kirkes, and Daniel and Owen Steff, who loved her very much.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association at www.heart.org.