Shane Saunders

Shane Alexander Anthony Saunders, 44, went to be with his heavenly father on October 29, 2020. He was born on September 4, 1976 to Margie Everhart and Mark Saunders in Kokomo. He graduated from Lighthouse Christian Academy in 1994. Shane went to Ivy Tech for Dental Assisting before going to Indiana Wesleyan University where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business. In 2007, Shane married the love of his life, Natasha, and she survives. Together, they had three beautiful girls, Sophia, Bella, and Mackenzie. Shane was a faithful attendee of Sanctuary of Hope in Logansport. He enjoyed going on mission trips and spreading the gospel to others. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Shane worked production at Southwire in Lafayette. Preceding Shane in death is his sister, Chasity Saunders. Shane is survived by his loving wife; his three children; his parents; his brother, Graham Saunders; his nephews, Graham, Joshua, and DJ; and his nieces, Janessa and Chloe "Chlo Bug". A memorial service "Shoutdown" for Shane will be held at 1pm on Friday, November 6 at Lighthouse of Hope Church, 908 E Broadway St, Logansport. Friends and family may gather during an hour of visitation prior to the start of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at https://www.paypal.me/sanctuaryofhope

