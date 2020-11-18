Shane Michael Myers, 43, Peru, passed away unexpectedly 10:55am, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 23, 1977 in Peru to Phillip Myers and Shari (Stanley) Worthman.
Shane was a 1995 graduate of Western High School. He worked as a fireman for Delco until 2000 when an auto accident changed the path of his life. What didn’t change was Shane’s amazing lust for knowledge and his passion for all of his interests. Shane was never afraid to ask questions or tell anyone his opinion, something we all loved dearly.
Shane was an animal lover and especially loved his two best canine friends, Browni and Blondie. He loved his family, and was especially close to his late grandmother, Rhoda Stanley and mother, Shari. Shari was his rock and biggest supporter.
Shane was blessed with his Mama Rhoda’s giving heart and loved her as much as life itself, and Mama Rhoda felt the exact same for Shane. Shane will be dearly missed by his family that loved him deeply. Mama Rhoda finally has her favorite grandson back in her arms in heaven.
Along with his mother, Shane is survived by his cousins, Wayne, Glen, and Breeann Stanley, Amy McKee- Miller and Johnnie Rhinehart.
He was preceded in death by his father; uncle, Mike Stanley; and grandparents, Rhoda and Wayne Stanley and Bertha and John Myers.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made towards the care of his dogs, Browni and Blondie in care of the funeral; or the Howard County Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
