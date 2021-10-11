Serena R. Davis

Serena Rilayne Davis, 16, of Galveston, passed away early Wednesday morning, October 6, 2021, at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born October 21, 2004, to Jeremy C. Davis and Misty Morgan in Kokomo.
She was a student at Lewis Cass High School in Walton. She loved her dogs, especially her grandparents dog Arthur, Japanese Anime, swimming and tormenting her twin brothers.
Surviving family include her father and stepmother, Jeremy C. (Khrista) Davis of Galveston and her mother Misty Morgan of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Other surviving family include her siblings, Dreyn and Orion Price, Enrique Davis, Arletha Lowrence, Jada Perdue. and Leanne Rust. Her grandparents, Peggy (Brad) Buffum of Galveston, Dave Davis of Bloomington, and Theresa Morgan of Chattanooga, TN. She is preceded in death by her great grandparents and an uncle Jedidiah Morgan.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Rev. Dr. Mike Holloway officiating. Burial will follow in Galveston Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 11:00 am Monday until the time of services at 1:00 p.m.