Scott Eugene Hunt, 54, Indianapolis, passed away at 8:33 a.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis. He was born Dec. 12, 1965, in Kokomo, the son of Edward Franklin and Sharon Sue (Duncan) Hunt. On March 29, 2019, he married Anissa (Harris) Jones, and she survives.

Scott was a 1984 graduate of Haworth High School. He served with the United States Air Force from 1987-1996, earning the rank of SSgt. He worked for Cintas as a bulk folding team leader for 20 years. Scott was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves and the Indianapolis Colts. He loved music and singing and enjoyed going to concerts and comedy shows. Scott was an active member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Indianapolis.

Along with his wife, Anissa, Scott is survived by his mother, Sharon Hunt Selvey; daughter, Marlana J. Hunt; siblings, Lisa (Bill) Green and Tim (Tiffani) Hunt; nieces and nephews, Jessica Hunt, Tristan Hunt, Tyler Hunt, Jacob Hinkle and Jared Hinkle; and the mother of his daughter, Lana J. Hunt.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, Edward F. Hunt, and son, James Edward Hunt.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Private burial will take place in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Air Force and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:30-1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.