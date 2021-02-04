Scott Edmond Harris, 51, of Kokomo, passed suddenly at home on Friday, January 29, 2021. He was born to the late Bryan Ted Harris Sr. and Sally Ann Shrock Harris in Kokomo on October 12, 1969.
He attended Northwestern High School. Scott worked for Menards for several years and was currently working at Korner Kitchen on West Blvd. He went to the Philippines with Fairview Christian Church Missionary team in 2018. Scott has been a dedicated member there for 20 years. Scott was a social butterfly who never met a stranger. He would visit the local fire stations, just to pay them a casual conversation. Scott was a Nascar lover and enjoyed watching baseball. He was a hard worker, and would help anyone with anything they needed.
Surviving him is his brother Bryan T. Harris Jr. (sister in law Lisa), niece Sally JoAnn Harris-Coate (Blane), nephew Bryan Joseph Harris (fiancé Elizabeth Powers), great nephew Tucker Coate, and great niece Callie Coate.
A visitation for Scott will be held at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center on Friday February 5, 2021 from 4pm to 7pm. and 10am to 11am Saturday. The service will be held Saturday morning at the funeral home at 11am with Pastor Steven Sherwood officiating. Burial will follow at Albright cemetery.
If you wish to leave a donation in Scott's memory, please do so towards the Kokomo Humane Society.
Restrictions imposed by the state of Indiana due to the Coronavirus limits 50 people in the building at any given time. Strict adherence will be observed. Thank you for your patience and understanding.