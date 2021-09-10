Scott Daniel Riddle, 50, Kokomo, passed away 1:57 pm Monday September 6th, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital 86th Street in Indianapolis. He was born May 26, 1971, in Indianapolis, the son of Kenneth and Louise (Weigel) Riddle. On June 8, 1996, he married Jennifer Bennett and she survives.
Scott was a 1989 graduate of Warren Central High School. He was currently employed at Frito Lay in Frankfort and has worked as a truck driver for the past 16 years. Scott was a sports fanatic. He loved the Green Bay Packers, golfing, fantasy football, and fantasy baseball. He enjoyed listening to Bob Ueker commentate Milwaukee Brewers baseball games. He appreciated watching movies, listening to music, and playing board games.
In addition to his wife, Scott is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Louise Riddle; brother, Jeff (Tracey) Smith; father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Rosalie Bennett; one aunt; one uncle; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother, James “Jimmy” Riddle.
There are no public services scheduled at this time. A Celebration of Life may take place later. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Scott’s memory to United Way of Howard County, 210 West Walnut Street, Kokomo IN 46901. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.