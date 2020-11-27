Scott Charles Baer, 57, Kokomo, passed away at 4:56 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at his home. He was born January 11, 1963, in Kokomo, to Charles J. and Donna M. (Shields) Baer.
Scott worked in lawn care and loved to grow and care for grass. He also enjoyed camping as well as building and working with computers. Scott loved his family and the pets he cared for. Most of all he loved his son and cherished time spent with him.
He is survived by his mother, Donna Baer; son, Charles Baer II; partner, Dianne Baer; sister, Suzanne (John) Johnson; nephew, Brad (Katelyn) Johnson; and niece, Erin (Devon) Carlson.
He was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Rebecca (Mike) Gibson.
Funeral services for Scott will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 1, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 West Lincoln Road, with Pastor Karen Burkley officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made in Scott’s name to the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
