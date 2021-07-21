Scott Allen Parks, 37, Kokomo, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021. He was born August 12, 1983, to Daniel R. and Rose M. (Catt) Parks.
He loved spending time with his family, especially his daughters, Lena and Reagan. He enjoyed listening to music and watching sports.
Scott is survived by his 2 daughters, Lena Marie and Reagan Mae Parks; parents, Daniel (Janet) Parks and Rose (Gary Basks) Parks; his siblings, Christopher (Arthur) Catt, April (Ygnacio) Nieto, and Clint (Brittany) Parks; grandmother, Barbara Parks; 6 nieces and 2 nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter H. Parks, Edward S. Catt and Donna Ilene Catt.
A service will be held at 11 am, on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Terry Russell officiating. Friends may visit with the family Thursday at the funeral home from 2-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an educational fund that has been established for his daughter’s, checks can be made out to Danny Parks, C/O of Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, IN. 46902. Messages of condolence may be made online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
