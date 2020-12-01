Scot "Jonny" Harold Johnson, 46, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on November 27, 2020. He was born on March 3, 1974 in Kokomo, Indiana the son of Harold and Sheryl (Carberry) Johnson. On August 21, 2017 he married Lori (Coffman) Johnson who survives.
Jonny enjoyed art and was an avid lover of tattoo artistry. He appeared in several magazines. Jonny was also an avid gun enthusiast and collector. He loved the outdoors, fishing and tending to his flowers and his lawn. Jonny had three canine companions he loved and adored Milo, Elsie and Brick J.
Surviving relatives include his wife Lori Johnson of Kokomo, IN; daughter, Taylor (Zac) Reser of Russiaville, IN; grandsons, Karsen and Cooper Reser of Russiaville, IN; mother, Sheryl Johnson of Kokomo, IN; beloved life long friends, Tami Wood and Skyler Lewis of Russiaville, IN.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Johnson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com