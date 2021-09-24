Scarlett Lesko, 74 of Tipton died Sunday, September 19, 2021 at home. Scarlett was born on September 27, 1946 in Indianapolis to Cranston & Mable A. (Scott) Reecer. She was married to Edward Lesko who preceded her in death in 1998.
Scarlett had worked in customer service at Verizon. She attended the Beech Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Scarlett is survived by several cousins.
No services are planned. Scarlet will be buried in St. John’s Cemetery with Eddie. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting Scarlett’s family with her arrangements.