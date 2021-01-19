Saundra "Sandy" Rose Kress, 60, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo.
She was born November 30, 1960 in Anderson, IN to the late John and Martha Kress.
Sandy attended Bona Vista Day Services for many years and later attended Indiana Mentor Day Services.
She enjoyed music, dominoes, and drawing on her collection of Mogna Dooodles. Smiling faces, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and giving high fives were among her favorite things.
Sandy is survived by her Indiana Mentor family and friends and her special friend, Cheryl Hamblet of Tennessee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her best friend of 34 years, Luella Mullins.
A celebration of Sandy's life will be held at a later date.